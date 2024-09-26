Biden signs temporary funding bill that avoids a shutdown before the election

The measure easily passed Congress on Wednesday on a bipartisan basis, 341-82 in the House and 78-18 in the Senate, with Republicans supplying all the no votes in both chambers.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., billed the measure as doing “only what’s absolutely necessary,” a statement directed at members of his own conference concerned about spending levels. Johnson said the only alternative to the continuing resolution at this stage would have been a government shutdown.

The temporary measure was needed because Congress is nowhere close to completing work on the dozen annual appropriations bills that fund much of the federal government. The House has passed five of the 12 bills, mostly along party lines. The Senate has passed zero.