journal-news logo
X

Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president

President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on the latest developments related to the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Caption
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on the latest developments related to the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office.

Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the segment.

Biden is suffering from a steep drop in the polls and has been under pressure to engage more with the media. He’s been trying to improve his standing with the public by traveling around the country to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law as well as a separate social welfare and climate bill that has stalled in the Senate.

In Other News
1
California pushes composting to lower food waste emissions
2
Jussie Smollett's attorney says will appeal guilty verdict
3
COVID-19 reunion: Tearful patients, nurses share memories
4
QB Bryce Young of Alabama voted AP Player of the Year
5
Court rejects Trump's efforts to keep records from 1/6 panel
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top