Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm

The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in 11 counties hit by the the lake-effect snowstorm Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service recorded 77 inches (196 centimeters) by Saturday in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, and 72 inches (183 centimeters) in Natural Bridge, a hamlet near Watertown off the eastern end of Lake Ontario.