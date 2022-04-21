Biden sees quake-resistant runway to start Northwest swing

The GOP counters that Biden has done little to tackle many of the nation's most pressing issues, failing to control inflation that has climbed to its highest levels in more than 40 years or slow crime rates that are on the rise in some parts of the country.

The White House says about 19.8 million passengers traveled through Portland's airport in 2019, and that air cargo has increased more than 19% since 2019 as online commerce has grown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden planned to attend two Democratic Party fundraisers Thursday evening before visiting Seattle on Friday. There, he'll mark Earth Day by speaking about a need to bolster the nation's resilience in the face of threats like wildfire, and a need to rapidly deploy clean energy, the White House said.

Biden called the infrastructure law “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build on these actions and accelerate our nation’s ability to confront the environmental and climate challenges we face.”

“For the future of our planet, for our health, and for our children and grandchildren, we must act now,” the president said in a statement.

Will Weissert reported from Washington.

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

