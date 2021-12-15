In Kentucky, Biden sees firsthand toll of storm destruction

Biden pledged that federal aid would continue to flow and described the tornado damage as some of the worst he had ever seen. This kind of tragedy, Biden said, “either brings people together or it knocks them apart.”

“There’s no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes,” he said.

Despite the president's push for unity in the face of disaster, his visit to the strongly Republican county, which Donald Trump won by a nearly 4-to-1 margin in 2020 — brought out some detractors. Scattered protesters offered up “Let's go Brandon” chants, used by some conservatives to represent a more vulgar epithet against the president, as Biden arrived.

But Biden's stop was met with optimism by many residents, who said they hoped the president would help get their communities back on their feet.

Michelle Anderson, 68, who took cover in her bathtub with her cat when the tornado ripped the roof off the second floor of her apartment building, hoped to catch Biden in Mayfield.

“I want to see if he’s going to help individuals who have been affected by this,” she said. “I hope he does.”

Joining the president were Homeland Secretary Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, federal disaster agency head Deanne Criswell and Gov. Andy Beshear.

While congressional business kept him in Washington during the tour, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leader has spoken about his appreciation for Biden’s response to the disaster. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she is talking to Kentucky lawmakers about what’ is needed for the state — a nod to a possible disaster relief bill with supplemental funds for recovery.

Across the United States, it's been a year marked by a notable increase in extreme weather occurrences driven primarily by climate change. Only a month after he was sworn into office, Biden went to Houston to survey the damage wrought by a historic storm. He was in Idaho, Colorado and California to survey wildfire damage during the summer. After Hurricane Ida struck, Biden went to Louisiana as well as New Jersey and New York in September.

The disasters have offered Biden evidence of what he says is the pressing need for America to do more to combat climate change and prepare for future disasters — a case he made to help push for passage of his spending proposals.

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed into law last month, includes billions for climate resilience projects aimed to better defend people and property from future storms, wildfires and other natural disasters. His proposed $2 trillion social spending package, still pending in Congress, includes billions more to help shift the nation away from oil, gas and coal and toward widespread clean energy and electric vehicle use.

The White House has spent much of the week engaging with lawmakers on the latter. Biden talked with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic holdout, in hopes of smoothing over some of his issues in time to pass a package before year's end.

Five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles (322 kilometers), authorities said.

Besides the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.

___

Associated Press writers Sean Murphy and Bruce Schreiner in Mayfield, Kentucky, contributed to this report.

Caption People survey storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption President Joe Biden speaks as he attends a briefing from local leaders on the storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather at Mayfield Graves County Airport in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather is seen en route to the airport in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. President Joe Biden is traveling to Mayfield to survey the area after the deadly storms. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Marine One carrying President Joe Biden departs the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Donations are seen as President Joe Biden attends a briefing from local leaders on the storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather at Mayfield Graves County Airport in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption President Joe Biden greets Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, his wife Britainy Beshear, and former Gov. Steve Beshear, as he arrives in Fort Campbell, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, to survey storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption People watch as President Joe Biden arrives at the airport in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, to survey storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks as he attends a briefing from local leaders on the storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather with President Joe Biden at Mayfield Graves County Airport in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather is seen en route to the airport in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. President Joe Biden is traveling to Mayfield to survey the area after the deadly storms. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Marine One with President Joe Biden aboard arrives at Mayfield Graves County Airport in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. President Joe Biden is traveling to Mayfield to survey storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik