Biden says 14.5M get health care under Obama law, with help

“Health care should be a right, not a privilege, for all Americans,” Biden said in a statement. “We are making that right a reality for a record number of people, bringing down costs and increasing access for families across the country."

But progress could prove fleeting if congressional Democrats remain deadlocked over Biden's social agenda package. Biden's earlier coronavirus relief bill has been providing generous subsidy increases that benefit new and returning customers by lowering premiums and out-of-pocket costs. The enhanced financial assistance is temporary. It will go away at the end of this year without congressional action to extend it more year or make it permanent.