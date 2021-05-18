Biden reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law

The regulations would have also given banks credit, under certain circumstances, for loans they make to build or improve facilities such as sports stadiums and hospitals.

The argument from activists was that the changes would have made it easier for many banks to pass their CRA exams, and would disincentivize them from opening branches or approving mortgages in low income neighborhoods.

“CRA was, and still is, a civil rights bill,” said Black Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-New York, last year at a Congressional committee to review Otting's changes. “Your proposal would undermine that.”

The changes proposed by Otting were so drastic that the other two bank regulators that have authority under the law, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, refused to sign on. This left banks wondering which regulator to follow when it came to compliance.