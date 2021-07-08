Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group

“We are focused on doing everything we can in collaboration with the Nation’s governors to safeguard and support our communities. This Council will play an important role in advancing that close collaboration going forward,” she said in a statement.

The White House said the picks are meant to reflect not only a commitment to bipartisanship but also a diverse range of regions and states.

A number of the Democrats have long and close relationships with the president. As a candidate, Biden interviewed Whitmer as a potential vice-presidential pick. Carney is one of Biden’s political mentees in Delaware and is married to one of Biden’s longtime Senate aides. Brown’s former chief of staff serves as the chief of staff in the White House Office of Cabinet Affairs.

And at a time of deep political division in America, when a number of the nation’s most prominent GOP governors initially refused to recognize Biden’s presidential win, Biden has chosen a handful of more moderate Republican governors to join the council.

DeWine was one of the earliest high-profile Republicans to acknowledge Biden’s victory, and Scott said he voted for Biden during the 2020 campaign. DeWine joined Cox and Walz at a public event where the president lauded state governments’ responses to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, and Cox and Gordon both joined the president on a virtual meeting last month focused on the severe wildfires erupting in Western states this year.

Julie Rodriguez, director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, said governors are “on the frontlines of the most critical issues confronting our country."

“Their insight, expertise, and ability to mobilize resources in times of need are critical to our Administration’s efforts to keep our homeland safe,” she said.