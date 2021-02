Biden rallies public to pressure Republicans on virus aid

But Biden has stressed that the nation still has a long road ahead as thousands of Americans die each day in the worst U.S. public health crisis in a century. The virus has killed more than 485,000, and newly emerging variants are complicating the response effort.

The Biden administration is trying to get enough Americans vaccinated to achieve “herd immunity” and allow life to return to a semblance of normalcy. His team also argues that the federal government must keep open the spigot of government relief to help people who are suffering economically and to get the country back to pre-pandemic employment levels.

But many GOP lawmakers continue to bristle at the price tag of a package that calls for sending $1,400 checks to most Americans as well as assistance for businesses, schools and homeowners and renters.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday told The Wall Street Journal that going too big could hurt Biden politically in the long run.

“That will help unify our party,” McConnell said. “I don’t think many Republicans are going to be for very many of the things that are coming out of this administration.”

Asked as he left the White House about McConnell's comment, Biden said, “It may unify Republicans, but it will hurt America badly."

Biden has said that going too small with the coronavirus package would be far riskier than going too big.

Psaki said, “I’m not sure what numbers Senator McConnell is looking at, but the American people have been clear what they’re looking for."

For Tuesday night's town hall, Biden was to take questions from a small audience of Democrats, Republicans and independents invited for a small, socially distant gathering at Milwaukee's historic Pabst Theater.

Biden has mostly stayed close to the White House since taking office nearly a month ago, leaving the D.C. area only for weekend trips to his Delaware home and the Camp David presidential retreat in the Catoctin Mountains in Maryland. In addition to his visit to Milwaukee, Biden is to travel to Michigan on Thursday to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing facility.

The White House has been operating under strict social distancing rules, with most administration staffers working from home, mask wearing required throughout the White House complex and limits on the size and duration of in-person meetings in the West Wing.

In choosing Wisconsin for his first trip, Biden picked one of the most politically divided states to test his pitch that he has the ability to bring the country together after one of the most difficult periods in recent history.

The trip comes just three days after the Senate acquitted Trump in his second impeachment trial. Biden said little about Trump before and during the trial, insisting he wanted to let the Senate to do its job.

Ahead of the trip, the White House announced Biden was extending the federal foreclosure moratorium and mortgage forbearance through the end of June to help homeowners who are behind on payments due to the pandemic. The president on his first day in office extended the moratorium on foreclosures, first issued by Trump, until the end of March.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Washington. Biden is traveling to Milwaukee to participate in a town hall event. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Marine One, with President Joe Biden aboard, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Washington. Biden is traveling to Milwaukee to participate in a town hall event. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Police are seen outside The Pabst Theater Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee, before President Joe Biden attends a town hall meeting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash