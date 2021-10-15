Biden pushing child care provisions in stalled spending bill

Biden was to visit a child development center in Hartford to promote his proposal to make such care free for lower-income families and ensure that families making up to 150% of their state's median income pay less than 7% of their salaries on child care. The proposal is part of a massive expansion of the social safety net that Biden has championed and is aiming to pass with just Democratic votes in Congress.

The president's renewed sales pitch comes as his Democratic allies have raised alarm that the American public does not understand the benefits of the package. There is renewed urgency among Democrats to push through the package ahead of an end-of-month deadline on transportation funding, Biden's upcoming foreign trip, and a closer-than-anticipated race for Virginia's next governor.