Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders

Biden has already pledged $55 billion in economic aid to African countries over the next three years, U.S. support for a permanent Group of 20 seat for the African Union, and the appointment of a special representative to implement summit commitments. Administration officials say more is to come.

The continent, whose leaders often feel they’ve been given short shrift by leading economies, remains crucial to global powers because of its rapidly growing population, significant natural resources and a sizable voting bloc in the United Nations. Africa also remains of great strategic importance as the U.S. recalibrates its foreign policy with greater focus on China — what the Biden administration sees as the United States’ most significant economic and military adversary.

All the summit-related activity got a rise out of China. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the U.S. should “respect the will of the African people and take concrete actions to help Africa’s development, instead of unremittingly smearing and attacking other countries,” an apparent reference to China.

Wang said at a briefing Wednesday that it is the “common responsibility of the international community to support Africa’s development.” But he added: “Africa is not an arena for great power confrontation or a target for arbitrary pressure by certain countries or individuals.”

Vice President Kamala Harris opened the summit Tuesday spotlighting Africa's youthful population — making a case that the continent's demographics will inevitably lead it to become a key global player in the decades to come. She announced that the administration would invest an additional $100 million to expand the Young African Leaders Initiative.

About 60% of Africa’s population is under 25, and the young population is expected to grow to 80% by 2050.

Conflict on the continent was a primary focus of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meetings on Tuesday with the leaders of Ethiopia, where a fragile peace deal is holding in the country’s restive northern Tigray region, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the eastern region of which is embroiled in violence involving domestic rebel groups and others supported by neighboring Rwanda.

In Blinken's meeting with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, the State Department said he warned that cross-border military operations must be coordinated with the U.N. peacekeeping mission there, and urged the immediate implementation of a November ceasefire deal that called for an end to state support for insurgent groups.

With Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Blinken praised the government for steps it has taken to improve humanitarian conditions in Tigray in line with a peace deal signed last month. But he also “urged accelerated implementation of the agreement and access to the conflict areas by international human rights monitors.”

Blinken told Abiy there was an "urgent need" for Eritrean forces to leave Ethiopian territory. Eritrea, which has sent troops to help Ethiopia put down a rebellion in Tigray, is one of only a handful of African nations not been invited to the summit.

Thursday is to be dedicated to high-level discussions among leaders. President Biden will open the day with a session on partnering with the African Union’s strategic vision for the continent.

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

Credit: Mandel Ngan Credit: Mandel Ngan