Biden looks to turn page on 20 years of war at UN

“There are points of disagreement, including when we have disagreed with the decisions other countries are making, the decision points of when countries have disagreed with the decisions we’re making,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “But the larger point here, and what you’ll hear the president talk about tomorrow, is that we are committed to those alliances, and that always requires work from every president, from every global leader.”

Biden was set to arrive in New York on Monday afternoon and had an evening meeting scheduled with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutterres.

Ahead of the meeting, the secretary-general told The Associated Press that he was concerned about the "completely dysfunctional" U.S.-China relationship and that it could lead to a new cold war. Psaki said that the administration disagreed with the assessment, adding that the U.S.-China relationship was "one not of conflict but of competition."

In his address on Tuesday, Biden plans to put a heavy emphasis on the need for the world leaders to work together on the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting past obligations to address climate change, the need to head off emerging technology issues and firming up rules of the road on trade matters, White House officials said.

Biden is expected to release new plans to assist the global vaccination effort, and will talk about the U.S. plan to meet its part of financial commitments that the U.S. and other developed nations made in 2009 to help poorer nations adopt clean energy technology, assistance that was due to kick in annually last year, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the president’s remarks.

Ahead of his departure, the Biden administration announced plans to ease foreign travel restrictions to the U.S. beginning in November. The U.S. has largely restricted travel by non-U.S. citizens coming from Europe since the start of the pandemic, an issue that had become a point of contention in trans-Atlantic relations.

The new rules will allow foreigners in if they have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test, the White House said Monday.

Biden plans to limit his time at the UNGA due to coronavirus concerns. He'll meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison while in New York before shifting the rest of the week's diplomacy to virtual and Washington settings.

At a virtual COVID-19 summit Biden is hosting Wednesday, leaders will be urged to step up vaccine-sharing commitments, address oxygen shortages around the globe and deal with other critical pandemic-related issues.

The president is also scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday at the White House, and also has invited the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan, part of a Pacific alliance known as “the Quad,” to Washington on Friday. In addition to the gather of Quad leaders, Biden will sit down for one-on-one meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

In his Oval Office sitdown with Modi, Biden planned to discuss counterterrorism issues in the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and other regional security issues, according to the senior administration official. India last year found itself in a months-long military standoff along its disputed border in eastern Ladakh.

Biden is also expected to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron in the coming days to discuss the strain caused by U.S. submarine deal with Australia.

Psaki stressed the long ties between the two nations and said that a disagreement about “a single decision” would not disrupt a relationship or harm the United States’ standing across Europe.

“You always have to work on your relationships and that includes global leaders," Psaki said.

—-

Associated Press writer Jonathan Lemire in New York contributed reporting.

Caption In this photo provided by United Nations, Abdulla Shahid, left, pounds the gavel signaling his start as the new president of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, accompanied by Secretary-General António Guterres at U.N. headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (United Nations Photo/Evan Schneider via AP) Credit: Evan Schneider Credit: Evan Schneider

Caption President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, after returning from Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik