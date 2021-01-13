Biden picks Samantha Power, former UN envoy, for US aid post

“As a journalist, activist, and diplomat, I’ve seen the world-changing impact of USAID,” she said in a tweet. “At this critical moment, I feel immensely fortunate to have the chance to serve again, working with the incredible USAID team to confront COVID-19, climate change, humanitarian crises, & more.”

Power,. a forceful for advocate for multilateral diplomacy that Trump has shunned, is married to constitutional scholar Cass Sunstein. She had been critical of Hillary Clinton in the 2008 Democratic primaries and famously called her a “monster” in an interview with a Scottish newspaper.

As such, she was a controversial choice for Obama to appoint to the NSC in 2009 yet overcame differences with Clinton's team and replaced Susan Rice as U.S. envoy to the U.N. when Obama named Rice his national security adviser after winning reelection in 2012.

This story has been corrected to show the year Power joined the NSC was 2009, not 2017.