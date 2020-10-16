Biden out-raises Trump $383M to $248M in September

Trump's campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated groups, raised $247.8 million in September, well short of the $383 million raised by Biden and the Democratic National Committee in the same period. Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted that the Trump effort had $251.4 million on hand at the end of September, compared with $432 million for Biden.

Trump’s financial disadvantage was once unthinkable — incumbent presidents traditionally vastly out-raise their rivals — and poses a stark challenge to his reelection prospects. The president's campaign was betting on a well-stocked war chest to blanket airwaves and the web with Trump ads. But last week he was outspent on advertising by Biden by more than $10 million, according to the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.