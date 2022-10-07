Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

Friday's order narrows the scope of intelligence gathering — regardless of a target's nationality — to “validated intelligence priorities," fortifies the mandate of the Civil Liberties Protection Officer in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and directs the attorney general to establish an independent court to review related activities.

Europeans can petition that Data Protection Review Court, which is to be composed of judges appointed from outside the U.S. government.

The next step: Raimondo's office was to send a series of letters to the 27-member EU that its officials can assess as the basis of a new framework.

She said the new commitments would address European Union legal concerns covering personal data transfers to the U.S. as well as corporate contracts. A revived framework “will enable the continued flow of data that underpins more than $1 trillion in cross-border trade and investment every year,” Raimondo said.

Twice, in 2015 and again in 2020, t he European Union's top court has struck down data privacy framework agreements between Washington and Brussels. The first legal challenge was filed by Austrian lawyer and privacy activist Max Schrems, who was concerned about how Facebook handled his data in light of 2013 revelations about U.S. government cyber-snooping from former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.