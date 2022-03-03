Biden offers humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the US

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said “after a week of Vladimir Putin’s illegal and ruthless war against the people of Ukraine," it was the right thing to do.

He said he was heartened that “President Biden is once again making clear the United States will not relent in its support for the people of Ukraine in this dark moment in history."

Refugee advocates also applauded the move. More than 177 organizations signed a letter sent to the administration last week requesting Ukrainians be offered the relief.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, called it “a concrete show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Protecting Ukrainian families from deportation is the least we can do amid a Russian onslaught that has targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Citizens from a dozen countries are in the United States under the program that former President Donald Trump sought to curtail amid criticism of frequent extensions that have enabled people to live in the U.S. for years in a kind of legal limbo.