Biden nominates fundraiser Tsunis for Greece ambassadorship

Tsunis should be more prepared for his upcoming confirmation hearing.

He's the son of first-generation Greek immigrants to the U.S., and has served on the boards and committees of several Greek and Hellenic organizations. Tsunis speaks Greek and he and his wife both have extended family in Greece. He's been awarded the Saint Paul’s Medal, the Greek Orthodox Church of America’s highest recognition for a layperson.

In addition to his hotel company, which manages and develops properties in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states, Tsunis is chairman of Battery Park City Authority, which manages a 92-acre development on Manhattan’s lower west side. He is a trustee for the New York City Convention Development Corporation and the New York City Convention Operating Corporation.

Presidents on both sides of the aisle have rewarded donors and key supporters with a significant slice of sought-after ambassadorships. About 44% of Donald Trump’s ambassadorial appointments were political appointees, compared with 31% for Barack Obama and 32% for George W. Bush, according to the American Foreign Service Association.

Biden hopes to keep political appointments to about 30% of ambassador picks, according to White House officials.