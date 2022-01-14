Biden nominates 3 to Fed board, including first Black woman

Biden is also nominating Phillip Jefferson, an economist, dean of faculty at Davidson College in North Carolina, and a former Fed researcher, according to a person familiar with the decision Thursday who was not authorized to speak on the record. The three nominations will have to be approved by the Senate.

Raskin's nomination will be welcomed by progressive senators and advocacy groups, who see her as a tougher bank regulator than Chair Jerome Powell. She is also viewed as someone committed to incorporating climate change considerations into the Fed's oversight of banks. For that reason, however, she has already drawn opposition from Republican senators.