Biden: 'My plan is to run for reelection' in 2024

His 2024 plans have a direct effect on his political power.

If viewed as a one-term president, Biden's would effectively be a lame-duck president with diminished sway at home and abroad as he pursues an aggressive agenda.

Given a high-profile opportunity to declare his intentions Thursday, he sought to create the impression he was not a lame duck, but he avoided making any definite promises.

Should he run again, he said he “would fully expect” to choose Vice President Kamala Harris to be his running mate again. "She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner,” he said.

Biden seemed exasperated when asked if he expected former President Donald Trump to run on the Republican side in four years.

“I don’t even think about it. I have no idea," Biden said, suggesting that Trump may not even be part of the Republican Party.