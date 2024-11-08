Biden administration to restrict drilling, renewables in the US West to help struggling bird

Greater sage grouse — chicken-sized birds known for an elaborate mating ritual— were once found across much of the U.S. West. Their numbers plummeted in recent decades because of energy exploration, wildfires, disease and other pressures.

A 2015 agreement shepherded by the Obama administration kept the birds off the endangered species list, by imposing limits on where and when development could occur across 226,000 square miles (590,000 square kilometers) of remaining grouse habitat spanning 11 states.

Now, in the closing weeks of the Biden administration, officials with the Interior Department want to make the protections even stronger. Their plan would eliminate loopholes that allowed development in areas considered crucial to the bird's long-term survival. New solar and wind projects would be excluded, and oil and gas exploration could only occur from drilling sites located outside the protected areas.

Trump has pushed to open more public lands to energy development in line with his mantra to "drill baby drill." During his first administration, officials attempted to scale back the Obama-era sage grouse protections, but were blocked in court.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Friday's science-based proposal would boost sage grouse while allowing development on government lands to continue.

“For too long, a false choice has been presented for land management that aims to pit development against conservation,” Haaland said in a statement.

Yet the agency's attempt to find a middle ground fell flat with the oil and renewable energy industries, Republicans and even some environmentalists.

A spokesperson for American Clean Power, a renewables industry lobbying group companies, said it had supported an earlier version of the proposal but not the final details released Friday. Spokesperson Phil Sgro said the proposal “unnecessarily restricts the development of wind, solar, battery storage and transmission, undermining the ability to deploy much needed clean energy infrastructure.”

Most of the land at issue is in Nevada and California, according to government documents. Affected parcels also are in Wyoming, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, Montana and the Dakotas.

In Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon said the proposal would add new layers of federal regulation and hinder practical solutions for the grouse. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso accused the Biden administration of trying to ram though the changes on its way out the door.

“I look forward to working with the Trump-Vance administration to reverse this reckless decision,” said Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee.

Several major conservation organizations, including the Nature Conservancy, National Wildlife Federation and Natural Resources Defense Council, issued a joint statement in support of the changes.

Other environmentalists said officials had squandered a chance to put in place more meaningful protections that could halt the grouse's slow spiral towards extinction. They noted that loopholes allowing development would remain in place across nearly 50,000 square miles (122,000 square kilometers) of sage grouse habitat.

“It's death by a thousands cuts,” said Greta Anderson with Western Watersheds Project, an environmental group involved in previous sage grouse lawsuits. “The Biden administration could have stopped the cutting, and it didn't.”

Federal officials predicted minimal economic impacts. They said energy companies already steer clear of sage grouse habitat, where there are limits on when and where work can be done near breeding areas. Those companies can still find opportunities on other public lands, the officials said.

That was disputed by Kathleen Sgamma with the Western Energy Alliance. She said the Biden administration already had limited leasing in sage grouse habitat.

“So they’ve denied access and then say companies are avoiding them anyway,” Sgamma said. “That’s disingenuous.”

The Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management will accept protests against Friday's proposal until Dec. 9. Final decisions on changes to the agency's land management plans will be made after the protests are resolved.

A related proposal to help sage grouse would block for 20 years new mining projects on more than 15,625 square miles (40,000 square kilometers) in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. That proposal was part of the 2015 Obama-era protections. It was canceled under Trump then restored by a court.

An analysis of the mining ban will be published by the end of the year, according to the Interior Department.

Greater sage grouse once numbered in the millions across all or portions of 11 Western states. Populations have dropped 65% since 1986, according to government scientists.