Biden moves to oust Trump military academy board appointees

Several of those called on to resign pushed back.

Conway jabbed at Biden, "I’m not resigning but you should.” She went on in a statement to call it a “disappointing but understandable” effort to distract from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, a rise in COVID cases and a disappointing August jobs report.

Vought on Twitter posted the letter he received from Russell and responded, “No. It’s a three year term.”

Jonathan Hiler, a Navy academy alumnus who served as director of legislative affairs for Vice President Mike Pence, said he was “not resigning.”

“As an alum and former naval officer, I believe developing leaders capable of defending our country’s interests at sea--USNA’s mission--is not something that should be consumed by partisan politics. Apparently, President Biden feels differently. @WhiteHouse,” Hiler posted on Twitter.

Spicer, who now works for the conservative news channel Newsmax, in his own social media posting criticized Biden for trying to terminate Trump appointees, “Instead of focusing on the stranded Americans left in #Afghanistan.”