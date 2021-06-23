Biden mourns former Senate colleague, Virginia's John Warner

Warner was a centrist Republican who served three decades in the Senate, including with Biden. Warner joined the Navy when he was 17, served with the Marines in the Korean War and rose to become Navy secretary. He was elected to and served five terms in the Senate where he became, in Biden's telling, “a towering and respected voice on foreign policy, national security and defense.”

Warner also was one of Elizabeth Taylor's seven husbands, a union that gave him a potent dash of star power.

In an appeal for bipartisanship, Biden lauded Warner's “willingness to see each other as opponents, not as enemies” and view everyone as fellow Americans ”even when we disagree."

“In the battle for the soul of America today, John Warner is a reminder of what we can do when we come together as one nation,” Biden said.

Warner crossed party lines last year to endorse Democrat Biden for president. Biden said the backing carried “extra meaning for me.”

“When John endorsed me, it gave me confidence,” Biden said. “John gave me confidence.”

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

President Joe Biden speaks during the funeral service for former Virginia Sen. John Warner at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden attends the funeral service for former Virginia Sen. John Warner at the Washington National Cathedral, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Washington. (Oliver Contreras/Pool via AP) Credit: Oliver Contreras Credit: Oliver Contreras

President Joe Biden attends the funeral service for former Virginia Sen. John Warner at the Washington National Cathedral, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Washington. (Oliver Contreras/Pool via AP) Credit: Oliver Contreras Credit: Oliver Contreras

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2007 file photo, Sen. John Warner, R-Va., speaks during a news conference in Washington. Warner, a former Navy secretary and one of the Senate’s most influential military experts, has died at 94. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File) Credit: Dennis Cook Credit: Dennis Cook