Biden meets NFL player Damar Hamlin, praises his resilience

Biden tweeted a photo of him with Hamlin in the Oval Office and said it was an honor to meet Hamlin and his family. In the photo, Hamlin is seen holding a Bills jersey in his lap.

Hamlin collapsed while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Since then, Hamlin has had a remarkable recovery, according to doctors, and the team's general manager said last month that Hamlin's “end game” is to resume playing so long as he receives the necessary medical clearance.