Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife

President Joe Biden arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
President Joe Biden on Saturday is commemorating the 49th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and infant daughter

GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday commemorated the 49th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and infant daughter, visiting their graves at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church.

Their deaths occurred just after Delaware voters elected Biden to the Senate in 1972 and the fatal car crash became a defining moment that has shaped his persona and career.

His sons Beau and Hunter, ages 4 and 3 at the time, were seriously injured but survived the crash. His wife Neilia and 13-month-old daughter Naomi died after their car was broadsided while they were en route to pick up a Christmas tree.

The tragedy haunted him at the start of his Senate career and has been a touchstone of his presidency, with Biden recently opening a speech in Minnesota by noting how two of that state's former senators helped him cope.

Biden later remarried, Jill, and added daughter Ashley to his family. Both joined him at the church Saturday, as did Hunter and his family among others.

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wait for family as they walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wait for family as they walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wait for family as they walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

President Joe Biden arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden walks from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

President Joe Biden walks from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden walks from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden, third from left, watches as his son Hunter Biden follows his grandson Beau Biden as the family leave St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

President Joe Biden, third from left, watches as his son Hunter Biden follows his grandson Beau Biden as the family leave St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden, third from left, watches as his son Hunter Biden follows his grandson Beau Biden as the family leave St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden talks with a priest as he leaves St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

President Joe Biden talks with a priest as he leaves St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden talks with a priest as he leaves St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden, third from left, watches as his son Hunter Biden follows his grandson Beau Biden as the family leave St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

President Joe Biden, third from left, watches as his son Hunter Biden follows his grandson Beau Biden as the family leave St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden, third from left, watches as his son Hunter Biden follows his grandson Beau Biden as the family leave St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

President Joe Biden arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

In Other News
1
Hollywood bard, muse and reveler Eve Babitz dies at 78
2
Ransomware persists even as high-profile attacks have slowed
3
Pope doubles down on quashing old Latin Mass with new limits
4
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus
5
Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top