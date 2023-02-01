Biden lawyer: FBI searches Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Del. home

The search follows a 13-hour, top-to-bottom review of his Wilmington, Delaware home on Jan. 20, when agents located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes.

The president has been voluntarily allowing the Justice Department into his residences as investigators seek to determine how classified documents from Biden's time as vice president and a senator wound up in his home and office. The probe followed the Nov. 2 discovery of documents with classified markings by Biden's lawyers as they closed up an office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the Ivy League school.