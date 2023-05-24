Biden judicial nominee Wamble withdraws from consideration, cites nearly 2-year wait for action

Jabari Wamble is Biden's second judicial nominee to withdraw this month. Attorney Michael Delaney backed out of consideration for the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week in a rare judicial defeat for the Democratic president. Delaney did not have enough support in the Senate Judiciary Committee to send his candidacy on to the full Senate for confirmation.

Wamble wrote to Biden that he had been "humbled and honored by the faith you placed in me with this nomination” but said he was withdrawing his name from consideration for appointment to the U.S. District Court for Kansas.