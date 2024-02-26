BreakingNews
‘The Easter Sunday Massacre’ in Hamilton: Prosecutor’s notes during Ruppert killings shared in new book

Biden is traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, according to AP sources

President Joe Biden will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border this week

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By SEUNG MIN KIM, COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, as the administration grapples with the fallout from a failed border deal in Congress and the increasing number of migrants arriving to the border, according to three people familiar with his plans.

Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, an area that often sees large numbers of border crossings, said the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the president's plans before they had been formally announced.

Biden will meet with border agents and discuss the need for bipartisan legislation, the people said. It would be his second time to the border as president. He traveled to El Paso last January.

Following the collapse of the border deal in Congress, Biden is considering executive actions to help stop the flow of migrants into the U.S. Among the actions under consideration by Biden is invoking authorities outlined in Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which give a president broad leeway to block entry of certain immigrants into the United States if it would be “detrimental” to the national interest.

The New York Times first reported the travel.

In Other News
1
US airman dies after setting himself ablaze outside Israeli Embassy in...
2
Eagles' Don Henley takes the stand at 'Hotel California' lyrics trial
3
Israel's air force strikes deep inside Lebanon, killing 2 people, after...
4
Sideways moon landing cuts mission short, private lunar lander expected...
5
Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top