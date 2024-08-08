Biden is set to welcome the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers to the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers are heading to the White House on Thursday to meet President Joe Biden and celebrate their 2023 World Series victory, the first in the franchise's history.

It’s a long-standing tradition for professional and collegiate championship teams to come to the White House and be recognized by the president. While it is the first such visit for the Rangers, it is the fourth for their manager, Bruce Bochy. He celebrated at the White House after winning titles with the San Francisco Giants in 2011, 2013 and 2015 — all while Barack Obama was president.