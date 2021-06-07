Biden invites Ukrainian president to White House this summer

Sullivan said Biden and Zelenskyy had the “opportunity to talk at some length about all of the issues in the U.S.-Ukraine relationship and President Biden was able to tell President Zelenskyy that he will stand up firmly for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its aspirations as we go forward."

The Biden administration disappointed Ukraine — as well as many Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Washington — when it announced last month that it would not punish the German company overseeing the Russia-to-Germany pipeline known as Nord Stream 2, because it did not want to levy sanctions against an important European ally. Russian gas currently flows through Ukraine en route to Europe, and Zelenskyy was hopeful that Biden would move to block the project that faced bipartisan opposition in Congress.