Biden in North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses

The president is unveiling the order at the Army's recently renamed Fort Liberty. His visit comes a week after military officials at the base, formerly known as Fort Bragg, held a ceremony at which it officially shed its Confederate name.

The base was originally named in 1918 for Gen. Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general from Warrenton, North Carolina, who was known for owning slaves and losing key Civil War battles that contributed to the Confederacy’s downfall.

The recent renaming of the installation — the largest U.S. Army base by population, with roughly 47,000 active-duty soldiers — didn't play a role in selecting the base to serve as a backdrop for Biden to announce his executive order, according to an administration official who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity. It was unclear if Biden would address the base renaming during his visit.

Before their visit to Fort Liberty, the Bidens took a tour and met with students at Nash Community College in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The school is part of a coalition that received $23.7 million to train students for clean energy jobs from Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Biden said the job training effort is part of a strategy to "make us once again the most competitive nation in the world.”

The Biden administration has put an emphasis on funding programs that help prepare workers for jobs that require some post-secondary education but not necessarily a four-year degree.

“You can’t have advanced manufacturing without a highly trained workforce,” the president told the students. "That’s where you all come in.”

Biden's trip to North Carolina comes as some of the Republican Party’s top presidential contenders gather to address delegates at the state convention in Greensboro, less than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from his stop at Fort Liberty. On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is headlining a dinner, fresh off his campaign tour to a trio of early voting states, where thousands gathered to hear him castigate Biden and pledge to reverse the Democratic incumbent's “disastrous economic policies” if elected.

On Saturday, former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump, the current GOP front-runner, will speak to delegates in separate appearances. Earlier Saturday, Trump, who has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, is to address the Georgia Republican Party's convention in Columbus, Georgia.

___

Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C., contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP