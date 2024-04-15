Biden hosts Czech leader at White House to promote Ukraine aid amid holdup in Congress

Credit: AP

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden urged the U.S. House to immediately take up Senate-passed supplemental funding for Ukraine and Israel on Monday as he hosted Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in the Oval Office.

The visit came as Biden aimed to highlight the efforts other nations are making to support Ukraine. It followed the Czech government’s announcement that it is sending 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, which Kyiv says is badly needed on the battlefield against Russia's invasion.

“As the Czech Republic remembers, Russia won’t stop at Ukraine,” Biden said. He appealed to Congress to pass the supplemental funding so the U.S. could do its part to help Ukraine. “They have to do it now,” Biden said.

Fiala praised the U.S. president for his leadership in support of Ukraine, adding, “We are also doing our best.”

He said, “In 1968 I saw Russian tanks in the streets of my town, and I don’t want to see this again."

Biden called the Czech Republican a “great ally” in NATO, as Fiala said his country's decision to purchase F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. will “make our cooperation and security much stronger."

