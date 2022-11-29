Biden hosts congressional leaders on lame-duck sprint

Congress is also taking up legislation to codify same-sex marriage, raise the debt limit and reform the Electoral Count Act in a bid to prevent another attempt like in 2020 when then-President Donald Trump and allied lawmakers tried to overturn the will of voters in the presidential election he lost to Biden.

“We’re going to find other areas of common ground, I hope,” Biden added, “because the American people want us to work together.”

Republicans are set to hold a narrow majority in the House come January, while Democrats are retaining control of the Senate. A runoff election in Georgia next week will determine whether Biden's party will hold a 51-49 majority or Vice President Kamala Harris will be needed to break a 50-50 tie.

One unlikely item is a ban on so-called assault weapons — an inexact term to describe a group of semi-automatic long rifles or long guns, like an AR-15, that can fire 30 rounds quickly without reloading. By comparison, New York Police Department officers carry a handgun that shoots about half that many.

The House passed legislation in July to revive a 1990s-era ban on the firearms with Biden’s vocal support. But the 60-vote threshold in the Senate means some Republicans must be on board, and most are steadfastly opposed. One issue is the proliferation of weapons today; There are many more styles and types on the market than in the 1990s.

Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik