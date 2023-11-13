Biden honors Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the return of an NHL tradition

President Joe Biden honored the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in a ceremony at the White House

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
45 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden honored the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in a ceremony at the White House on Monday, marking the return of an NHL tradition.

The Golden Knights are the first team to visit Biden at the White House since the Tampa Bay Lightning in April 2022, when they celebrated their back-to-back titles won during the pandemic in 2020 and '21. The 2022 champion Colorado Avalanche were unable to make a visit work last season because of scheduling conflicts.

The Golden Knights' visit came as Biden deals with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and before he heads to San Francisco for a meeting later this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
No. 3 Arizona jumps 9 places in AP Top 25 behind Kansas, Purdue; James...
2
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger is running for governor instead of...
3
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts ahead of reports on inflation...
5
White House seeks to boost federal government research into women’s...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top