Biden holding Georgia rally next week to promote jobs plan

The White House said the president and his wife, Jill Biden, will travel to the state on April 29, a day after he delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress. In his address, he's expected to tout the accomplishments of his first 100 days in office and lay out his agenda for the rest of his term.

One of his next top priorities is a massive $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which provides funds to update the nation's infrastructure, shift to green energy and expand caregiving options for older and disabled Americans.