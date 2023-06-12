Biden got a root canal and it upended his schedule for the day

On Monday morning, Biden had “further discomfort” in his mouth, which O'Connor said was expected. An endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center completed Biden's root canal at the White House.

The White House said Biden was not placed under anesthesia for the procedure, which meant there was no need to invoke the 25th Amendment and have Vice President Kamala Harris serve as acting president.

Biden had been scheduled to appear at College Athlete Day on the South Lawn at the White House, which welcomes NCAA champions from various men's and women's sports from the 2022-2023 season. Harris attended in Biden's place.

The White House moved two other events that were on Biden's schedule to Tuesday — a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and a reception for chiefs of mission at the White House.