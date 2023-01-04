Biden: GOP speaker drama 'embarrassing,' 'not a good look'

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday before traveling to Kentucky for an event to highlight last year's bipartisan infrastructure law with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Biden said of Republicans, "I hope they get their act together." Biden said that "the rest of the world is looking" at the chaotic scenes on the House floor but that his focus was on "getting things done."

“That’s not my problem,” the Democratic president said of the speaker vote. “I just think it’s really embarrassing it’s taking so long.” He declined to say whether he had any choice for the speaker job, adding “I have no idea” who will prevail.