Biden formalizes US support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO

The candidacies of the two prosperous Northern European nations have won ratification from more than half of the NATO member nations in the roughly three months since the two applied. It marks one of the speediest expansions of the pact of mutual defense among the United States and democratic allies in Europe in its 73-year history.

U.S. State and Defense officials consider the two countries net “security providers,” strengthening NATO’s defense posture in the Baltics in particular. Finland is expected to exceed NATO’s 2% gross domestic product defense spending target in 2022, and Sweden has committed to meet the 2% goal.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May, setting aside their longstanding stance of military nonalignment. It was a major shift of security arrangements for the two countries after neighboring Russia launched its war on Ukraine in late February. Biden encouraged their joining and welcomed the two countries’ government heads to the White House in May, standing side by side with them in a display of U.S. backing.

The U.S. and its European allies have rallied with newfound partnership in the face of Putin’s military invasion, as well as the Russian leader’s sweeping statements this year condemning NATO, issuing veiled reminders of Russia’s nuclear arsenal and asserting Russia’s historical claims to territory of many of its neighbors.

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The document is a treaty in support of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The document is a treaty in support of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The document is a treaty in support of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The document is a treaty in support of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The document is a treaty in support of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The document is a treaty in support of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The document is a treaty in support of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The document is a treaty in support of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden signs the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. From left, Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden, Karin Olofsdotter, Sweden's ambassador to the U.S., and Mikko Hautala, Finland's ambassador to the U.S. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden signs the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. From left, Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden, Karin Olofsdotter, Sweden's ambassador to the U.S., and Mikko Hautala, Finland's ambassador to the U.S. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The document is a treaty in support of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The document is a treaty in support of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh