Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve

It's longstanding tradition for first ladies to visit Children's National Hospital at Christmastime, but Joe Biden's visit on Friday was a surprise. It marked the first time that a sitting president had joined the fun, the White House said.

The Bidens are set to help a group of children making lanterns as part of a winter craft project. Jill Biden will also sit by the Christmas tree and read “Olaf's Night Before Christmas” to the kids. Video of her reading will also be shown in patient rooms throughout the hospital.