Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve

First lady Jill Biden arrives to read "Olaf's Night Before Christmas" with President Joe Biden and patients at Children's National Hospital in Washington, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Jill Biden arrives to read "Olaf's Night Before Christmas" with President Joe Biden and patients at Children's National Hospital in Washington, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Nation & World
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are bringing Christmas Eve cheer to hospitalized children who aren't well enough to go home for the holidays

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought some Christmas Eve cheer to hospitalized children who aren't well enough to go home for holidays.

It's longstanding tradition for first ladies to visit Children's National Hospital at Christmastime, but Joe Biden's visit on Friday was a surprise. It marked the first time that a sitting president had joined the fun, the White House said.

The Bidens are set to help a group of children making lanterns as part of a winter craft project. Jill Biden will also sit by the Christmas tree and read “Olaf's Night Before Christmas” to the kids. Video of her reading will also be shown in patient rooms throughout the hospital.

The Walt Disney Co. provided copies of the book for each patient so they can follow along with the first lady, the White House said. Each book includes a White House bookmark designed by her office.

The annual tradition of a hospital visit by the first lady dates to Bess Truman, who served in the role from 1945-1953.

