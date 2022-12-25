Biden, first lady thank service members in Christmas calls

“They’re away from their families to protect us," Biden said in a tweet. "And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president.”

The White House said Biden and the first lady, Jill, called members of the Army stationed at Panama City, Panama; the Navy aboard the USS The Sullivans in the Arabian Sea; the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego; the Air Force at Okinawa, Japan; the Space Force in Europe; and the Coast Guard aboard the cutter Bertholf in Alameda, California.