X
Dark Mode Toggle

Biden fires Architect of the Capitol over alleged abuses

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the Capitol complex

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the U.S. Capitol complex, officials said.

The White House said Monday that Brett Blanton's appointment was terminated. It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he'd lost confidence in Blanton's ability to do the job.

An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official.

The position, while at the U.S. Capitol where Congress resides, is appointed by the president.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Rihanna's pregnancy reveal raises bar in all kinds of ways
2
Report: Officers justified in shooting at man near hospital
3
Haley faces 'high-wire act' in 2024 bid against Trump
4
Palestinian man, Israeli policeman, killed in new fighting
5
UEFA blamed for near-disaster at Champions League final
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top