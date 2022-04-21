Biden drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment

Harm reduction prevents overdoses, reduces the transmission of infectious diseases and "as declared in a recent congressional commission report, it has bipartisan support," Gupta said.

The first physician to head the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Gupta will oversee the strategy, which also includes:

— Targeting the financial activities of transnational criminal organizations that manufacture and traffic illicit drugs in the United States.

— Reducing the supply of illicit drugs smuggled across U.S. borders.

— Improving data systems and research that guide drug policy.

— Making sure the people most in danger of overdose can get evidence-based treatments, including people experiencing homelessness and those in prison or jail.

“Everyone who wants treatment should be able to get it,” Gupta said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.