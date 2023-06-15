X

Biden digital director departing White House, expected to join to 2024 campaign

Nation & World
By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
President Joe Biden’s digital director Rob Flaherty is departing the White House and is expected to join the president’s 2024 reelection campaign, which is ramping up its activities two months after launch

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's digital director Rob Flaherty is departing the White House and is expected to join the president's 2024 reelection campaign, which is ramping up its activities two months after launch.

Flaherty, a veteran of Biden's 2020 campaign, has been overseeing the largest-ever White House digital team as the director of the White House office of digital strategy. He was among the driving forces inside the White House to use celebrities and social media influencers to amplify Biden's message, including the cast of “Ted Lasso,” Olivia Rodrigo and the Jonas Brothers. Biden aides believe they will need to leverage influencers ahead of the 2024 campaign to reach voters who now consume media through more untraditional pathways.

Flaherty also worked at the Democratic National Committee and on Beto O’Rourke’s and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns. A person familiar with the matter who requested anonymously to discuss it in advance of an official announcement said Flaherty was expected to take on a senior role with Biden's 2024 campaign.

In Other News
1
Sam Bankman-Fried could face 2 criminal trials, with prosecution on...
2
Nuggets celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets...
3
Energy Department among federal agencies breached by Russian ransomware...
4
Fired Amazon union organizer in Alabama reinstated after filing a...
5
Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top