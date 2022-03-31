Biden commemorates Transgender Day, calls GOP bills 'wrong'

At airports, changes will be made to screening scanners along with the introduction of the use of an “X” for travelers going through Precheck who do not identify as male or female. Transportation Security Administration agents will receive new instructions on how to make screening procedures less invasive and will work with airlines to promote acceptance of the “X” gender marker.

“Transgender Americans continue to face discrimination, harassment, and barriers to opportunity,” Biden wrote in a proclamation marking the day. “In the past year, hundreds of anti-transgender bills in states were proposed across America, most of them targeting transgender kids. The onslaught has continued this year. These bills are wrong."

Biden planned to release a video message to transgender Americans on Thursday.

The administration's actions follow recent steps at the state level to limit activity by transgender people. At least 10 states have banned transgender athletes from participating in sports at all levels in a way that is consistent with their gender identity.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking reelection, has ordered the state's child welfare agency to probe reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is running for reelection and considering a 2024 presidential bid, on Monday signed into law a measure, dubbed by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people. Republicans and advocates of the law argue that discussion of these topics should be between parents and their children.

At the White House, "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider, the first openly transgender winner on the popular quiz show, will meet with second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Emhoff and Admiral Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, separately will host a conversation with transgender kids and their parents. Levine is the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate.

In Florida, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will meet with LGBTQ+ students.

HHS, the White House said, will also be the first agency to fly a trans pride flag.

Caption President Joe Biden speaks about status of the country's fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)