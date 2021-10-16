Bill Clinton to spend 1 more night in California hospital

“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut.

Clinton, 75, was admitted on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, Ureña said.

“He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football,” said Ureña's Saturday statement.

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he is on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

The aide, who spoke to reporters at the hospital on the condition his name wasn’t used, said Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital but wasn't receiving ICU care.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Clinton repeatedly returned to the stump, campaigning for Democratic candidates, most notably Hillary Clinton during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination. And in 2016, as Hillary Clinton sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, her husband — by then a grandfather and nearing 70 — returned to the campaign trail.

Kesten reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Christopher Weber in Los Angeles; Stefanie Dazio in Orange, California; Zeke Miller in Hartford, Connecticut; and Alexandra Jaffe in Washington contributed to this report.

Caption Police officers guard the entrance to the University of California Irvine Medical Center is seen in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Former President Bill Clinton is the UC Irvine Medical Center hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Caption FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during funeral services for Henry "Hank" Aaron, at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Kevin D. Liles Credit: Kevin D. Liles

