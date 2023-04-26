Biden casts himself as defender of freedom in 2024 ad pitch

The television ad, which will air in major markets in the six states Biden carried in 2020 that are key to his path back to the White House, aims to portray Republicans as part of an "extreme movement" bent on overturning elections, restricting access to abortion and undermining voters' economic security. It's a taste of what is set to be the core of the Democratic president's campaign message to voters, as he seeks to paint all Republicans as embracing former President Donald Trump and out of the step with popular opinion and the nation's values.

"Courage, opportunity, democracy, freedom: They're the values and beliefs that built this country and still beat in our hearts," a narrator says. "But they're under attack by an extreme movement that seeks to overturn elections, ban books and eliminate a woman's right to choose."