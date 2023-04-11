Biden calls family of reporter detained as spy in Russia

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters after the call that Biden “felt it was really important to connect with Evan’s family, his parents,” She said that Gershkovich, 31, has been "top of mind” for the president.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the Russian government has yet to grant U.S. consular access to Gershkovich.

“It’s not for lack of trying,” Kirby said, adding that the State Department has been seeking access "ever since the moment we found out that he was detained.”

Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.

Associated Press writers Josh Boak and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed reporting.