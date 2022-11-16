Biden calls 'emergency' meeting after missile hits Poland

Biden, who was awakened overnight by staff with the news of the missile explosion while in Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit, called Polish President Andrzej Duda early Wednesday to express his "deep condolences" for the loss of life. Biden promised on Twitter "full U.S support for and assistance with Poland's investigation," and "reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to NATO."

Meeting at a large round table in a ballroom in his hotel, the U.S. president hosted the leaders of the G-7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union, along with the president of the European Council and the prime ministers of NATO allies Spain and the Netherlands.