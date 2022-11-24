Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders

Jill Biden appeared to try to get her grandson to talk to the firefighters, but Beau would not look up. She was overheard saying she did not know why he was being so quiet.

After visiting the firefighters, Biden returned to the Nantucket home where he is taking in the holiday with family, including son Hunter and his wife, Melissa — who are Beau's parents — and daughter Ashley.

They are camping out at a sprawling waterfront compound along Nantucket Harbor owned by David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, a private equity company. Biden celebrated Thanksgiving at the home in 2021.

Biden and his family have spent Thanksgiving on the Massachusetts island for more than four decades.

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh