Biden bringing message of comfort, unity to Surfside

Biden has received regular updates on the building collapse, and spoke with DeSantis over the phone to offer any necessary federal assistance for the search and rescue mission. He also sent FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to the area for a tour of the site earlier this week with DeSantis.

The White House emphasized that it was being careful to coordinate with officials on the ground to ensure that Biden’s visit didn't do anything to distract from the search and rescue effort. “They wanted us to come today,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden has supported an investigation into the cause of the collapse, and on Wednesday the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which sent a team of scientists and engineers to the site, launched an investigation.

President Joe Biden waits to get into his vehicle at Miami International Airport on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Miami.