Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

The White House demurred on when Biden plans to sign the bill, saying it was focused on helping ensure the House approved the measure.

Biden's 2021 vacation plans were scrambled by Washington's legislative calendar, a COVID-19 case surge, and the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Summer vacations are a presidential tradition. George W. Bush often spent August clearing brush in the 100-degree heat that baked his central Texas ranch. Barack Obama worked on his golf game on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard. Donald Trump spent time at his home on his private golf club in central New Jersey.

The White House in the past has emphasized that the president is never truly free from the job's responsibilities — and that he'll continue to consult with aides and take his daily national security briefing regardless of his location.

And at times, presidents have had to make legacy-defining decisions while on vacation, including Bush’s response to Hurricane Katrina flooding New Orleans in 2005. Bill Clinton ordered airstrikes against al-Qaida terrorists from Martha’s Vineyard in response to the bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. And Bush’s father, President George H.W. Bush, planned the U.S. response to Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990 from his family’s oceanfront compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One with his son Hunter Biden at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The President is traveling to Kiawah Island, S.C., for vacation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden walks with his son Hunter Biden and grandson Beau Biden to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The President is traveling to Kiawah Island, S.C., for vacation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden looks at his grandson Beau Biden as he walks to board Air Force One with his son Hunter Biden at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The President is traveling to Kiawah Island, S.C., for vacation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden, center, returns a salute as he is joined by, from left, son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau Biden, first lady Jill Biden, obscured, and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen, as they stand at the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. They are heading to South Carolina for a week-long vacation on Kiawah Island. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)